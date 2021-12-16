COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Ministry of Health to provide update

The latest details on new COVID-19 cases, vaccinations and other relevant information will be released in an update Thursday by the B.C. Health Ministry.

The update is expected in a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, health officials announced the discovery of 584 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including 109 cases in the Island Health region.

The update brought Island Health's number of active cases to a record-setting 856.

Island Health has the second-highest number of active cases in the province behind Fraser Health where 945 cases are active as of Wednesday.

Island Health data identified the locations of 732 of the active cases Wednesday, including 335 in the South Island, 196 in the Central Island and 201 in the North Island.

The health authority also provided an updated on COVID-19 cases linked to gatherings of UVic students. As of Wednesday, 137 cases were confirmed to be linked to the gatherings, including 15 cases of the Omicron variant.

Thirty-nine people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 14 patients in critical care, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

On Wednesday, the province reported seven deaths related to COVID-19, including two deaths that occurred in the island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,393 people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including 134 in Island Health.

As of Wednesday, 86.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.4 per cent have received two doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.