Vancouver Island adds record-breaking 566 cases of COVID-19

Health officials confirmed a record-breaking 566 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The new cases were among 3,798 cases identified across B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

There are now 29,967 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 3,631 active cases in Island Health, a record high for the region.

Earlier Wednesday, Island Health announced that COVID-19 outbreaks had been declared at five long-term care homes in Victoria and Nanaimo.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in B.C. over the past 24 hours, leaving the province's pandemic death toll to stand at 2,427.

Since the pandemic began, 145 people have died of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Wednesday, approximately 88.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83 per cent have received two doses.

Across B.C., 21.5 per cent of eligible B.C. residents have received a third dose of vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.