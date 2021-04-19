COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Premier, health officials to provide update on new cases, restrictions

British Columbia Premier John Horgan will join provincial health officials for a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic Monday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will announce new cases, deaths and vaccine updates recorded over the weekend.

Horgan and the health officials are also expected to update the province’s bans on indoor dining and group fitness classes, which are scheduled to expire today.

The news conference follows Friday’s announcement that 1,005 new COVID-19 cases were identified in B.C., including 49 in the Vancouver Island region.

Officials have now recorded 4,233 cases of COVID-19 in the island region since the pandemic began.

Six more people in B.C died from the disease Friday, bringing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,530.

None of the deaths announced Friday were in the island region, where 33 people have died during the pandemic.

There are currently 256 active cases in the island region, including 14 people in hospital and two in critical care.

There were 555 active cases in the island region Friday, including 23 people in hospital and four in critical care.

Island Health revealed the locations of 446 active cases Friday, including 256 in the South Island, 150 in the Central Island and 40 in the North Island.

As of Friday, B.C. has administered 1,282,091 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 87,970 second doses.

