COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Premier to provide live update

B.C. Premier John Horgan is expected to provide a live update on the province's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the federal government's announcement of a vaccine passport on Thursday afternoon.

The briefing will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at noon.

An update on new cases, vaccinations and other relevant information is expected to be released in a written statement later Thursday.

On Wednesday, health officials reported 696 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 59 cases that were identified in the Island Health region.

As of Wednesday, there were 4,888 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 517 active cases in the island region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 413 active cases Wednesday, including 172 in the South Island, 205 in the Central Island and 36 in the North Island.

Six COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the province on Wednesday, including five in the Fraser Health region and one in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

On Wednesday, the BC Centre for Disease Control reported that 52 people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 25 patients who required critical care.

Since the pandemic began, 2,092 people have died of the illness in B.C., including 84 people in the Island Health region.

As of Wednesday, 89.3 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.6 per cent of eligible residents had received two doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.