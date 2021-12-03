COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Province to provide final case update of the week

British Columbia health officials will provide their final COVID-19 update of the week Friday.

The update is expected in a written statement after 3 p.m.

It follows Thursday's announcement which identified 368 new COVID-19 cases in the province, including 88 cases in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 3,020 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 602 active cases in the island region.

Island Health has the second-highest number of active cases in the province, behind Fraser Health, where 1,003 cases were active Thursday.

Island Health data identified the locations of 524 of the active cases Thursday, including 122 in the South Island, 221 in the Central Island and 181 in the North Island.

Vancouver Island's top doctor told CTV News that the island's recent surge in new and active cases was partly caused by a religious gathering in the Courtenay area last week.

Five COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the province Thursday. Three deaths occurred in Fraser Health and two were reported in Northern Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,345 people have died of the illness in B.C., including 122 deaths reported in the Island Health region.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 49 people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 15 patients in critical care.

As of Thursday, 85 per cent of British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.8 per cent have received two doses.

Between Nov. 24 and 30, people who are not vaccinated made up 54 per cent of the province's new cases, despite making up less than 16 per cent of the province's population above the age of five.

From Nov. 17 to 30, people who are not vaccinated also made up 64.5 per cent of hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.