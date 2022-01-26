COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Province to provide latest pandemic update

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Wednesday on the province's COVID-19 pandemic response.

The update is expected in a written statement from the Health Ministry after 3 p.m.

As of Tuesday, 100 people were in hospital with COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region, up from 81 patients on Monday and 58 patients one week ago, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Thirteen people are currently in intensive care with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, an increase from the 11 reported Monday and 10 confirmed on Jan. 18.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Island Health on Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, 2,554 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 162 in the Vancouver Island region.

NEW CASES

B.C. health officials confirmed another 163 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The new cases were among 1,446 cases confirmed across the province over a 24-hour period.

While confirmed cases are only a fraction of B.C.'s total number of COVID-19 cases, health officials say the tests still serve as an indicator of transmission rates and test positivity in the province.

As of Tuesday, there were 32,468 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,679 active cases in the island region.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 89.6 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one does of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.6 per cent have receive two doses.

Meanwhile, 41.3 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received a third dose of vaccine.

OUTBREAKS

Island Health declared three new COVID-19 outbreaks Tuesday night, including two outbreaks at hospitals in Nanaimo and Victoria.

Three previous outbreaks at island care facilities were also declared over.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.