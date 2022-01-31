Island Health confirms 3 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to rise

Over the past 72 hours, Island Health confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

The deaths were reported as hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise in the health authority.

Across the province, 19 deaths were confirmed over the weekend, including the three that occurred in Island Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,616 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 171 in Island Health.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 119 patients are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, up from 112 reported Friday and 81 confirmed a week ago on Jan. 24.

The number of patients requiring critical care dipped to nine on Monday, down from 11 reported on Friday and 11 confirmed on Jan. 24.

Around this time last month, on Dec. 31, 53 people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in Island Health, including 12 patients who required critical care.

NEW CASES

Health officials say 575 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend.

The cases were among 4,075 new cases confirmed across the province over the past 72 hours, including 1,725 cases confirmed Saturday, 1,293 added Sunday, and 1,057 reported Monday.

While confirmed cases are only a fraction of B.C.'s total number of COVID-19 cases, health officials say test results still serve as an indicator of transmission rates in the province.

As of Monday, there are 27,454 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,364 active cases in the island region.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 89.9 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84 per cent have received two doses.

As of Monday, 45.9 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.