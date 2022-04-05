COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Province to reveal new cases, plan for booster doses, vaccine card

British Columbia health officials on Tuesday will provide their first live COVID-19 update since early March to discuss the latest wave of infections and a potential second vaccine booster dose for vulnerable people.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will also discuss the scheduled end of B.C.'s vaccine card program.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 1 p.m.

Last week, Dix said the ministry was thinking about providing a fourth vaccine dose to people who are clinically vulnerable, such as those in long-term care.

On Monday, Dix said the government would like more people to get their third COVID-19 shot as the current numbers show almost 58 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have received their booster.

As of April 8, B.C.'s vaccine card will no longer be needed to access restaurants and other venues, while businesses can shift away from their COVID-19 safety plans.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Across B.C. there were 321 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 36 in intensive care on Monday, which is up from Friday when there were 274 people in hospital.

Health officials confirmed 728 new cases across the province over the weekend, including 154 new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

The Health Ministry did not provide an update on how many COVID-19-related deaths occurred in the province over the weekend.

NEW REPORTING PERIODS

In a statement Monday, the ministry said it would provide an update on pandemic deaths on Thursday, April 7, when the province transitions to weekly COVID-19 reporting, instead of daily.

The ministry added that the weekend's pandemic case count was provisional, and that confirmed totals would be released Thursday.

VACCINATIONS

As of Monday, approximately 90.9 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.4 per cent have received two doses.

Roughly 57.7 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine, according to the province.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from The Canadian Press