Vancouver Island adds 76 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Another 76 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

The new cases were among 500 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 4,301 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 613 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the BCCDC.

Island Health data identified the locations of 489 active cases Tuesday, including 132 in the South Island, 275 in the Central Island and 82 in the North Island.

Five COVID-19 deaths were recorded in B.C. Tuesday, three of which were identified in the Vancouver Island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,223 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 103 deaths recorded in the Island Health region.

According to the BCCDC, there are currently 64 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 16 patients who require critical care.