COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Update to come from Health Ministry

The latest update on COVID-19-related hospitalizations, deaths, and confirmed new cases in the island region will be released by the B.C. Health Ministry on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Island Health, though two were confirmed in B.C. in Fraser Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,492 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 155 in the island region.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 58 people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in Island Health as of Tuesday, marking a small decrease in hospitalizations from one day before, when 60 patients were reported Monday.

Meanwhile, 10 patients are in ICU in Island Health as of Tuesday, marking no change from the day before.

Approximately one month before, on Dec. 17, there were 42 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 14 in intensive are.

NEW CASES

The B.C. Ministry of Health reported 175 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region Tuesday.

The new cases were among 1,975 confirmed cases in B.C.

The Health Ministry noted, however, that its numbers were provisional due to a "delayed data refresh" and may be subject to change.

Meanwhile, health officials say that although confirmed COVID-19 cases are not a true reflection of all cases in the province, the test results do serve as an indicator of transmission rates in B.C.

There are currently 37,224 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 2,262 active cases in the island region, according to the BCCDC.

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, 89.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.4 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 34.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians, aged 12 and older, have received a third dose of vaccine.

ISLAND HEALTH ALTERS SERVICE

On Tuesday afternoon, Island Health said the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was having an impact on staffing levels in the health-care system.

The health authority is now monitoring staffing levels across the board, and has suspended non-urgent surgeries until the end of January, among other service changes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.