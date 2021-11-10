COVID-19 outbreak at Barrie church infects nearly two dozen people

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Barrie church has infected nearly two dozen people, with the pastor pledging to return to in-person worship in two weeks.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirmed Mapleview Community Church has 21 cases, adding 16 are local, and five are out-of-towners.

The church located on Mapleview Drive West cancelled public services last weekend.

In a video to its congregation, the church's pastor said they would hold virtual services for the time being.

The church and the health unit are working closely to monitor and control the outbreak.

This one of 17 active outbreaks across Simcoe Muskoka as COVID-19 cases surge.

There are nine school outbreaks, two in institutions, including a unit at RVH and a long-term care home in Bracebridge.

Additionally, the health unit declared outbreaks at two childcare centres, two shelters, and a fitness centre,