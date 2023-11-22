COVID-19 outbreak at Bracebridge hospital over after 8 days, 26 infections

A facility-wide COVID-19 outbreak at the Bracebridge hospital is over.

The outbreak at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) lasted eight days, with 17 patients and nine staff testing positive.

"Outbreak status is lifted when transmission is under control, and no further cases are unexpectedly detected," noted a release on the outbreak status being lifted.

As of Wednesday, visiting the hospital has resumed with the current policy that allows an inpatient to have two visitors per day between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Visitors must wear a mask at all times inside the facility, and screening is in place.

"Despite the outbreak status being lifted, there are COVID-positive patients in hospital and others being monitored for exposure that, while in isolation, cannot have visitors unless approved by special circumstance," the release stated.

Before heading to the hospital, visitors are asked to contact the nursing team to verify the visiting status of a patient.

During the outbreak, except for essential caregivers and other special circumstances, no visitors were admitted for inpatients and outpatients, including the emergency department. Still, the hospital continued to perform outpatient exams and surgical procedures as scheduled.