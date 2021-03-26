COVID-19 outbreak at Brock University linked to 'social activities of students': officials

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Brock University and officials say that the social activities of students over the previous week may be the cause.

In a news release issued Friday, Niagara Region Public Health said there are at least 12 cases of the novel coronavirus linked to the outbreak in the student residences.

The first case at the school was reported on Wednesday and that number grew to 10 by Thursday.

At that time, and with the support of the local public health unit, Brock University moved from Stage 2 (Control/Red) of its own colour-coded framework to Stage 1 (Lockdown/Grey).

As a result, the few classes that were being offered in-person on campus have now moved online until at least April 5. As well, the school’s common areas and athletic facilities have been closed.

“This outbreak seems to be specifically centred around social activities of students over the previous week,” the release reads. “Public Health is currently contact tracing, and ensuring everyone who may have been exposed is notified and received proper guidance around testing and isolating.”

Officials said that a number of students living at Brock University are now isolating on-campus in self-contained quarantine residence units.

They say they are confident that the confirmed cases will have no impact on a COVID-19 vaccination site, which Brock University will host starting April 2.