COVID-19 outbreak at Cambridge hospital won’t be declared over for at least two weeks

A COVID-19 outbreak at the rehab unit of Cambridge Memorial Hospital will not be declared over until at least Apr. 6, according to officials.

In a Thursday news release, the hospital says 16 patients and 14 staff members have now tested positive.

While most of the cases in patients have been resolved, testing of the remaining positive cases has increased to look out for variants of concern.

So far, no variants of concern have turned up in this outbreak.

Admission to the unit will resume one day after the outbreak is declared over.