COVID-19 outbreak at Cedar Creek Public School

Public health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a class cohort at Cedar Creek Public School.

According to a statement on the school’s website, public health determined a student case is in the same cohort where a case was reported earlier this week.

It also stated no additional staff or students are required to isolate.

The Waterloo Region District School Board’s website currently lists two student cases at Cedar Creek PS.

The school dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this month in the Room 10 cohort, which had two cases and was declared over on November 12.