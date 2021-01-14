An outbreak of COVID-19 at an assisted-living facility on Vancouver Island has ended, Island Health announced Thursday.

One week after declaring an outbreak at Ts’i’ts’uwatul’ Lelum in Duncan because a single staff member there had tested positive for the coronavirus, the health authority declared the outbreak over.

"No other staff or resident cases were identified," according to a news release from Island Health.

The health authority said leadership, staff and residents at the facility should be "commended for their efforts" to prevent the virus from spreading.

New admissions and transfers to the facility can now resume, as can visitations, according to Island Health.

Ts’i’ts’uwatul’ Lelum is owned and operated by M’akola Housing Society. The facility’s website says it houses 50 apartment-style units specifically designed for elders and persons with disabilities.

The building is located on the traditional territory of the Cowichan Tribes and operates under an agreement with BC Housing.