COVID-19 outbreak at emergency shelter in Timmins, but services continue

Despite a COVID-19 outbreak, officials at Living Space in Timmins said the shelter will continue operating.

In a news release Wednesday, Living Space said the outbreak was declared following "a small number of positive test results."

"In an abundance of caution, all in proximity are now in isolation offsite," the release said. "Shelter services at the Spruce Street South location remain open to serve those in need and are necessary during the winter."

Brian Marks, chair of Living Space, said in the release that the quick action of staff is allowing the shelter to continue providing vital services.

“Living Space continues to operate 24/7 as a community warming centre and drop-in shelter,” said Marks.

“Our team acted fast to mitigate the impact of the outbreak and make sure that anyone in close contact of a positive case was also safely isolated off-site. With recent extreme cold temperatures, we can’t undermine the importance of having an open and safe shelter available for our community.”