COVID-19 outbreak at Georgian Bay General Hospital declared over

The COVID-19 outbreak in the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) 2 East inpatient unit is officially over.

GBGH, in consolation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU), declared it over on Friday.

The outbreak was announced on May 2 and involved four patients, who contracted the virus while receiving care, and one staff member.

GBGH said no further transmission among patients or staff was identified through "increased" PCR testing.

Now that the outbreak is over, visitation on 2 East returns to two visitors at a time between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Only essential visitors were permitted on the unit during the outbreak.