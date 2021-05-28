COVID-19 outbreak at Goderich, Ont. salt mine

Four employees at the Goderich salt mine have tested positive for COVID-19. Compass Minerals officials say that one employee tested positive last week and three more have tested positive since.

Company officials say the COVID-19 outbreak is contained to “one specific shift crew” and 12 employees were quarantined as a result of the outbreak.

“Compass Minerals continues to implement significant site-entry and safety protocols to limit exposure and spread of COVID-19 at our Goderich operations, including but not limited to rapid testing availability on-site, staggered shifts, mandatory mask usage and heightened sanitation,” said the Kansas-based company in a statement.

“We appreciate the collaboration with Huron Perth Public Health in assisting to mitigate COVID-19 risks in our broader community while continuing to maintain our essential operations.”

Huron-Perth currently has 41 active COVID-19 cases, including six workplace outbreaks.