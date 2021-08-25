COVID-19 outbreak at Hamilton nightclub grows to 42 cases
A COVID-19 outbreak at a Hamilton nightclub now encompasses 42 infections, all believed to be patrons who visited the establishment earlier in August.
The outbreak at Sizzle Nightclub on Hess Street was first declared on Aug. 19, after nine cases were detected.
It later grew to 24 cases and is now at 42.
“To date all cases with this outbreak are associated with a couple of point-in-time exposures between patrons, and so ongoing transmission at the establishment is not suspected at this time,” a spokesperson with Hamilton Public Health Services told CP24 on Tuesday.
The exposures that led to the spread occurred on Aug. 7, 13 and 14.
The nightclub remains open.
Masks are mandatory upon entry and on the dance floor but can be removed once patrons sit down, provided it is at a two-metre distance from people not from their own household, according to Ontario regulations.
Nightclubs have been allowed to operate in Ontario since July 16 at 25 per cent of pre-COVID capacity, up to 250 patrons.
