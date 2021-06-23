COVID-19 outbreak at Hanover rooming house declared over

A COVID-19 outbreak at a rooming house in Hanover that infected at least 25 residents is now over.

After three rounds of testing, the Grey Bruce Health Unit confirmed there are no longer any positive cases at the downtown 10th Street facility.

The facility was closed after the outbreak was declared on June 3 to contain the virus.

The health unit and community partners provided services to ensure residents isolated for 14 days.

Public health said tests revealed the highly contagious Delta variant was present in at least two cases at the rooming house.

According to the health unit, second doses will be completed at shelters across Grey Bruce this week.