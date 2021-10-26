COVID-19 outbreak at Innisfil school infects 21, impacts 12 classes

The COVID-19 outbreak at an Innisfil elementary school has infected more than 20 individuals and impacted nearly half of the school's classes.

The health unit declared the outbreak at Holy Cross Catholic School on Oct. 15.

Four days later, a letter sent to parents from the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board stated that it was following the guidance of the health unit, and the school would remain open.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said there are "many factors involved when considering closing a school."

Public health pointed to the sheer size of the student body as one of those factors for keeping the doors open to in-person learning.

Holy Cross has 650 students and 28 classes.

It said in part, overall "the transmission of COVID-19 in schools and childcare facilities across Simcoe Muskoka has been low."

The health unit noted health measures, such as daily screening, masking, hand sanitizing and disinfection within schools as helping to prevent transmission.

OTHER SCHOOL OUTBREAKS

An outbreak that recently ended at a Bradford elementary school infected more than 20 students and impacted several classes.

In that case, the health unit maintained that attending the school was safe with all the protocols in place.

The outbreak was declared over 20 days later.

Along with Holy Cross, there are currently two other elementary schools with outbreaks.

Portage View Elementary School and Assiskinack Public School, both in Barrie, have two confirmed cases, respectively.

Additionally, the health unit declared an outbreak at Monck Public School in Bracebridge on Monday, with two confirmed cases.

DECLARING AN OUTBREAK

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit declares an outbreak at a school when two or more positive cases are lab-confirmed, and the individuals have shared a space or objects.

The cases also have to have occurred within 14 days to support transmission within the school environment.

The health unit may recommend sending the infected students or students within an infected cohort home for 10 days following the last contact with the positive case.

Public health will suggest increased cleaning and limited activities at a school with an outbreak to contain transmission.

Staff and students with no symptoms who are contacts of positive cases will likely be tested for COVID-19.

The health unit determines who is at risk and provides information to only those it deems necessary.