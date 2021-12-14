COVID-19 outbreak at Kirkland Lake Gold

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in another northern Ontario mining site as cases in the region continue to surge.

Timiskaming Health Unit said on its website the Kirkland Lake Gold outbreak was declared Tuesday and contact tracing is underway. It is not the first outbreak at the facility in 2021, as there were two other outbreaks earlier this year.

"Those who have been identified as close contacts have been or are in the process of being notified," the health unit said.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, the health unit said " KL Gold is taking all the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID-19."

This brings the number of active outbreaks in the Timiskaming District to five.

There are 48 active COVID-19 infections in the district as of 4:07 p.m. Tuesday after 10 new cases were confirmed.

Since the pandemic began, the district has seen 461 COVID-19 infections, 410 cases resolved and three deaths.

There are currently two people hospitalized with the disease in the district.