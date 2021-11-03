COVID-19 outbreak at Manitoba personal care home has more than doubled

A COVID-19 outbreak at a personal care home in Benito, Man., has more than doubled in just over a week.

On Oct. 25, CTV News Winnipeg reported that the province declared an outbreak at Benito Personal Care Home.

At the time, provincial data showed there were 10 cases at the care home among nine residents and one staff member.

Now, just over a week later, the province is reporting 22 COVID cases at the care home, including 18 residents and four staff members.

According to Prairie Mountain Health, there are 20 beds at this care home.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the health authority for more details.