COVID-19 outbreak at Monteith Correctional Complex

The Porcupine Health Unit said Saturday a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Monteith Correctional Complex.

In a news release, the health unit said it is working closely with officials to ensure "ongoing measures are maintained to protect inmates and staff.

"Affected individuals have been given individual guidance for monitoring, isolation and testing as appropriate," the release said.

"The health unit will continue to work with the congregate setting to provide infection prevention and control assessments and support the implementation of enhanced public health measures as necessary."