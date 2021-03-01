An outbreak of COVID-19 at a Nanaimo long-term care home has been declared over, Island Health announced Monday.

Eden Gardens is considered virus free after an outbreak of COVID-19 was first declared on Feb. 14.

Overall, one staff member and one resident tested positive for the virus. Now that the outbreak is considered over, social visits have resumed at the facility and residents are once again allowed to have congregate dining meals.

Eden Gardens is also accepting admissions and transfers at this time.

The outbreak was declared over just one day after Island Health announced a new outbreak at a long-term care home in Courtenay.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Glacier View Lodge on Sunday. So far, the outbreak is limited to just one staff member.

Over the weekend, an outbreak at another Nanaimo care home, Wexford Creek, was also declared over.