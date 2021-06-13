COVID-19 Outbreak at North Bay Jail

A COVID-19 Outbreak has been declared in Corridor 3 at the North Bay Jail Sunday evening.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit issued a release stating that it is working with the jail, the Ministry of the Solicitor General and North Bay Regional Health Centre’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre.

Officials say that interventions and preventative measures, including testing for staff and inmates is currently underway.

“As we are well aware, the local COVID-19 situation changes rapidly. We will have a better understanding of the situation at the North Bay Jail once we received all the COVID-19 test results,” explains Dr. Jim Chirico Medical Officer of Health in a media release. “In collaboration with the North Bay Jail and the Ministry of the Solicitor General, we will work diligently to help prevent further spread of COVID-19 within the facility.”

Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently self-isolating and the Health Unit says it has contacted individuals deemed to be at high-risk.