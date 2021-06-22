COVID-19 outbreak at North Bay Jail rises to 33 people, mostly inmates

A total of 33 people at the North Bay Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 as of June 22, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit said in a news release Tuesday.

"At this time, 32 individuals in custody and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19," the release said.

On June 16, the health unit upgraded the outbreak to facility wide, due to further spread of COVID-19 within the jail.

The outbreak was first reported June 13, and was limited to Corridor 3 within the facility. By June 16, the health unit said 13 people were infected.

At the time, the health unit said the jail was increasing screening and cleaning protocols in light of the outbreak.

"The health unit will be offering staff of the North Bay Jail their second dose of vaccine this week and the Ministry of the Solicitor General will be offering individuals in custody their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or first dose for those who have not yet received their vaccine," the health unit said.

On Tuesday, the health unit said it will continue to monitor the outbreak and will report any new COVID-19 cases on the outbreak section of the COVID-19 Status Report dashboard.

