An ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus has claimed seven lives, making it the deadliest outbreak in an Ottawa hospital during the pandemic.

Since the outbreak began on Feb. 18, 27 patients and 15 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Seven patients have died during the outbreak.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the Ottawa Hospital saysthe hospital is managing the outbreak.

"Through infection control measures, we have been able to manage the outbreak, and currently have four cases on the unit related to this outbreak," said the hospital Thursday afternoon.

"There is no evidence to suggest that this is an outbreak caused by a variant of concern."

The Ottawa Hospital did not identify the unit where the outbreak was located. The last case related to the outbreak was on March 11.

"We are working closely with staff, patients and family members to keep everyone informed. We appreciate the concerns that people affected by the outbreak may have and have dedicated additional resources to support the management of the outbreak," said the Ottawa Hospital when asked about staffing levels.

"We are working with clinical teams to adjust staffing levels on the unit as needed."

A previous outbreak at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus that ran from Nov. 26 to Dec. 19, 2020 led to 18 cases among patients, six patient deaths and seven staff cases, while an outbreak at the St. Vincent Hospital that ran from Sept. 23 to Nov. 13, 2020 resulted in 32 patient cases, 50 staff cases and six patient deaths.

There are currently three separate ongoing outbreaks at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus. In addition to the aforementioned outbreak, one outbreak that began on Feb. 26 has led to one patient case of COVID-19 and two cases among staff, while an outbreak that began March 13 has so far resulted in two staff cases.

In addition to the outbreaks at the CivicCampus, there are also two separate outbreaks at St. Vincent Hospital, and two outbreaks at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.