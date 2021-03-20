The Grey-Bruce Health Unit is dealing with a Covid outbreak at Owen Sound’s hospital.

Health Unit and hospital officials says they are trying to contain the outbreak associated with four patients at Grey Bruce Health Services in Owen Sound.

They says the outbreak is limited to one floor at the hospital, where there is now a lockdown and strict visitor restrictions, at the rest of the hospital.

Grey-Bruce added four new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing their total case count to 748, including 17 variants. Two Grey-Bruce residents have perished due to the virus, so far. That’s the lowest mortality rate in the province.