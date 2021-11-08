COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich jail grows to 20 cases

Two more inmates at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre have contracted COVID-19 amid an ongoing outbreak at the jail.

There are now 20 cases of COVID-19 associated with the outbreak at the jail in Saanich, B.C., according to a spokesperson for Island Health.

All of the cases associated with the outbreak are in people incarcerated at the Wilkinson Road jail and not among staff.

The provincial Health Ministry announced the outbreak on Oct. 29, but did not initially say how many infections were associated with it.

Last week, Island Health said 18 inmates had contracted the disease.

Shortly after the outbreak was declared, Island Health said there had been "some cases associated with the facility" over the preceding weeks, but that the outbreak was only declared once officials had found evidence of transmission inside the jail.