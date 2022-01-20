COVID-19 outbreak at Salvation Army Centre of Hope

A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at the Salvation Army's Centre of Hope in London.

Officials have confirmed 18 clients and 10 staff have either tested positive or are close contacts.

Executive Director Jon DeActis said, "We have 12 quarantined in their private rooms and six sleeping in the chapel."

Staff are isolating at home.

It is the first outbreak at the Centre of Hope since the pandemic began nearly two years ago and the Middlesex-London Health Unit is monitoring the situation.

During a virtual media briefing Thursday, Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers said, “It is a significant challenge to disrupt Omicron transmission in a shelter-based congregate setting because of the challenges with isolation that are, unfortunately, not easy to address in short order."

Summers added that isolation spaces are operating to limit transmission and vaccination clinics continue to be held in shelter settings, but Omicron presents unique challenges.

DeActis said, "We are concerned, but we are continuing to monitor," and that all protocols, including proper PPE, are being followed.

The shelter is currently filled to capacity with more than 200 clients.