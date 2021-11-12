COVID-19 outbreak at Sault Area Hospital as health unit reports 29 new cases

Sault Area Hospital (SAH) is currently monitoring an outbreak of COVID-19 on a medical unit of the facility, the hospital said Friday evening.

SAH has identified three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospital connected to the outbreak. Earlier in the day, the Algoma Health Unit reported 29 new cases, all centred in Sault Ste. Marie.

"SAH’s outbreak management team has been engaged and has taken action to ensure the safety of all SAH employees, physicians, learners, patients, visitors and designated care partners," the hospital said in a news release.

"SAH’s occupational health and safety services and infection prevention and control teams are working closely with Algoma Public Health. Contact tracing is taking place. Impacted patients have been tested, and those who tested positive have been isolated on SAH’s COVID-19 unit, where they are being monitored for symptoms."

Effective immediately, the hospital said only vaccinated visitors for compassionate reasons are permitted on the unit in outbreak. The restriction will be reviewed daily.

Additional infection, prevention and control measures are in place on the unit, such as strict hand hygiene, heightened infection surveillance, additional use of personal protective equipment, laboratory testing and enhanced cleaning and disinfection.

SAH remains open with clinics and procedures continuing as normal and continues to be a safe place for patients, designated care partners, staff, learners and volunteers.