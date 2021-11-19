COVID-19 outbreak at Sault motel hosting homeless

Sault Ste. Marie's Social Services Administration Board is working with Algoma Public Health and other community partners in dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak at a local motel.

The Bel-Air Motel is where a number of homeless people are being temporarily housed as preparation continues at the new homeless shelter in the city's west end.

Luke Dufour, chair of the DSSAB, said those who have tested positive are isolating and that every effort is made to ensure any homeless person who tests positive for COVID-19 stays in isolation.

"Social services provides meals, methadone, cigarettes, all the things they need to stay put," Dufour said. "Our goal is to use as many carrots as possible to ensure that those people remain isolated and wearing their masks anytime they aren't."

Meantime, he said the shelter at the former Verdi Hall on Queen Street West should be up and running in the coming weeks.

"We're still moving forward with staffing the Verdi, (and) getting all the things we need to open the shelter down there," said Dufour. "Obviously, shelter beds like at the Verdi cannot have positive COVID cases there because that's how it's going to spread."

Dr. Jennifer Loo, chief medical officer of health at Algoma Public Health, said the homeless are a target group for immunization.

"They may not have a safe place to stay, they might be living in a house or an apartment with many other people," Loo said.

"So, it's been a very strong effort across a lot of partners in recent weeks to be able to provide these folks with additional supports."

She said in the first weeks of November, more than 20 people considered part of the vulnerable population -- which includes homeless people -- required COVID-19 related supports. She adds Algoma Public Health is working to ensure homeless shelters are safe with regard to COVID-19.