A COVID-19 outbreak that claimed the lives of more than 80 people at Tendercare Living Centre, a long-term care home in Scarborough, Ont., is officially over.

North York General Hospital, which took over control of Tendercare Living Centre on Christmas Day, announced the news in a statement published on Tuesday, saying the outbreak was officially declared over on Feb. 1.

“The end of the outbreak is a hopeful turning point for those who live and work at Tendercare and the families who have been impacted by this terrible virus,” the hospital’s CEO Karyn Popovich said in the statement. “While we look toward brighter days ahead, we are deeply saddened by the losses suffered by the family and friends of the residents who died.”

The hospital said that an outbreak is considered over at a long-term care home when it has been 14 days since a resident or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, which is the case for Tendercare.

As of Feb. 1, the hospital reported that 108 residents and 105 staff have resolved cases. Sixty-seven staff have returned to work and staffing levels for personal support workers, nurses, physicians and other roles are stable, the hospital noted.

“We are now turning our full attention to recovery, ensuring the home is equipped to prevent future outbreaks and meeting all long-term care standards,” Susan Kwolek, the executive lead for the voluntary management agreement for Tendercare, said.

“For residents, this means settling back into everyday life and routines at the home including safely taking part in the activities they enjoy.”