Sherbrooke Community Centre has a COVID-19 outbreak after two people associated with the long-term care home’s Kinsmen Village area tested positive, the home says.

Management is working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Public Health officials to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of residents, staff and families, the home said in a news release. It says outbreak control measures have been implemented.

“Sherbrooke was proactive in implementing infection control and screening protocols since the first days of the pandemic. We continue to work closely with public health authorities to ensure our response will keep our residents and staff safe and move Sherbrooke into recovery,” CEO Suellen Beatty said in a news release.

“We are taking every precaution necessary to ensure the virus is contained, with the health and safety of our residents and staff remaining our top priority.”

The home was also under "suspect outbreak" status after a resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 26.

That staus had been cleared earlier this month.