COVID-19 outbreak at Southridge Public School in Kitchener

Public health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a class cohort at Southridge Public School in Kitchener.

According to a notice issued by the Waterloo Region District School Board, officials determined a student case is in the same cohort that had cases earlier this week.

On Nov. 28, five student cases were reported at Southridge P.S.

Public health has reportedly completed their investigation and no additional close contacts have been identified.

Officials say the outbreak is related to this specific cohort and is not a school-wide outbreak.