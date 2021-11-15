COVID-19 outbreak at St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener

St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on its third floor.

A release said there were a total of three cases, including two patients and one staff member.

The hospital made the announcement on Friday.

The release said St. Mary’s is doing contact tracing and testing of high-risk exposures, as well as enhanced cleaning.

They have also temporarily suspended care partner visits, though exceptions will be made for patients who are at end-of-life or if “there could be a marked improvement in a patient’s condition with a visit.”