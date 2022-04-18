COVID-19 outbreak at St. Marys Memorial Hospital
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on the Inpatient Unit after four patients and one team member tested positive at St. Marys Memorial Hospital.
Information has been sent to those affected by the outbreak.
As of Monday, the unit is closed until further notice.
"Our top priority is the safety of our patients and team members," says Andrew Williams, President and CEO. "We thank those adhering to our screening process, masking requirements and family and caregiver presence guidelines to help us prevent further spread of the virus within our hospital."
Information regarding this outbreak can be found on the HPHA website.
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on Inpatient Unit at our St. Marys Memorial Hospital site. Admissions to the unit are closed. Family & Caregiver Presence on the Unit has been restricted with exceptions for palliative patients. https://t.co/rZNd2oGF10 pic.twitter.com/1z6L7Hj1oM— HPHA (@hpha_news) April 18, 2022
-
Fitness Tax considered 'short sighted' within gym industryThe Saskatchewan fitness industry isn’t looking to carry the PST load for the provincial government.
-
City councillor says EPCOR executives shouldn't be making Oilers salariesAn Edmonton city councillor says the top executives at EPCOR, a city-owned utility company, are taking home too much money.
-
Fire in Halifax apartment building under investigationHalifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a fire at an apartment building on Monday.
-
Controlled burn near Saskatoon escapes, threatens campground structuresSaskatoon Fire Department on Monday responded to a controlled burn that went out of control and ignited a large area of grass.
-
More B.C. parents say kids won't get critical medication in schools after policy changeMore B.C. parents are coming forward saying a bureaucratic change by the province means their children are no longer eligible to receive potentially life-saving medication at schools, despite being at risk for serious seizures.
-
'We can't just stop seeing the beauty': Portapique, N.S. artist finds comfort and solace in natural surroundingsSurrounded by a lifetime of art she's created herself, Joy Laking has found another outlet for her creativity - a poem she penned at the beginning of the month.
-
As the search for answers in N.S. tragedy continues, criticism of inquiry persistsAfter 14 days of public hearings over eight weeks, observers and participants alike remain critical of the process undertaken by the joint federal/provincial inquiry tasked with examining the tragedy.
-
Winnipeg-based Cree author's book temporarily removed by school district in OntarioA Winnipeg-based Cree author is looking for answers after a school district in Ontario temporarily removed one of his books from its libraries pending a review.
-
Saskatoon doctor worried about 'huge' strain of COVID-19 hospitalizationsSaskatchewan has the highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country, according to figures compiled by a Saskatoon family physician.