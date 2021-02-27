Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) has declared an outbreak at Jean Hanson Public School on Saturday following three more individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Feb. 27 news release, PHSD said the school will remain open.



"Public Health is working closely with Jean Hanson Public School and school board administrators at Rainbow District School Board to monitor the outbreak, further limit the spread of infection, and ensure ongoing measures are maintained to protect students and employees," read the release.



On Feb. 25, PHSD reported that an individual linked to the school had tested positive and all students with classes in Room 12 were to self-isolate until March 3.



"In accordance with provincial guidance, an outbreak in a school setting is declared when two or more laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked and occur within 14 days of each other, and at least one case could have acquired their infection in the school."



Jean Hanson Public School is operated by the Rainbow District School Board.

Parents and guardians of students can visit the Rainbow District School Board’s website for information: rainbowschools.ca

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.