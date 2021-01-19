Public Health Sudbury and Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at St. David School in Greater Sudbury.

The news comes as two more individuals have tested positive for the disease, bringing the total to three with connections to the school.

According to the province, an outbreak in a school setting is declared when two or more laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked and occur within 14 days of each other.

Officials say those who are identified as close contacts will be directly contacted and provided with direction from Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

In a letter sent from the Sudbury Catholic District School Board, St. David School had already made the decision to shift to remote learning effective Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Parents and guardians of students can visit the school board’s website for more information: www.sudburycatholicschools.ca