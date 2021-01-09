The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 Outbreak at the Crisis and Mental Wellness Centre (TSC) on Ouellette Avenue, announced Saturday.

Currently three staff have tested positive and are associated with this outbreak.

Bill Marra, VP External Affairsat Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) says the centre has enhaced cleaning measures and is 'reinforcing the importance of the use of personal protective equipment and consistent washing of hands and respecting of physical distancing.'

“The Crisis and Mental Wellness Centre remains a safe place for members of our community seeking Mental Health Supports,” explains Tammy Kotyk, Integrated Director Outpatient and Community Mental Health Services HDGH-CMHA. “Individual treatment at the Centre will still be provided and groups will be limited to a maximum of 5 individuals.”