COVID-19 outbreak at Tofino hospital declared over
Health officials on Vancouver Island have declared an end to a COVID-19 outbreak at a hospital in Tofino, B.C.
The outbreak at Tofino General Hospital was declared on Oct. 12 and six people contracted the disease before it was declared over Monday.
“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in acute sites, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases related to this outbreak at the site,” Island Health said in a statement.
The outbreak was contained to the hospital’s inpatient unit, and the hospital’s emergency department remained open throughout the two-week period.
“Upon declaring the outbreak, Island Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, students, and patients,” the health authority said.
