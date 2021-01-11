A COVID-19 outbreak at a Vancouver hospital has grown and now involves two other units.

Vancouver Coastal Health first announced an outbreak at St. Paul's Hospital on Jan 5 in Unit 5A, or the Heart Centre.

On Sunday, an email sent out to staff and forwarded to CTV News Vancouver said the outbreak is now in two other cardiac units on the same floor. Units 5B and the Cardiac Care Intensive Care Unit, or CSICU, are now also impacted.

All three units are closed to new admissions and transfers. Guests aren't permitted, except for end-of-life visits.

"Patient care and services will be maintained in the areas that are not impacted by the outbreaks," the email says.

"As a provincial referral site for cardiac care, we will also continue to work with our regional and provincial partners, including Cardiac Services BC, to maintain access to cardiac care for patients and families."

The notice also says that staff testing is underway and more swabbing clinics will be set up in the coming days.

Infection prevention measures are in place to stop further spread of the disease including enhanced cleaning and careful monitoring of patients and staff.

The notice reminds staff to stay home if they're sick, stagger their breaks, keep a physical distance from colleagues when possible and wash their hands frequently.