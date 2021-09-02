COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria care home grows to 34 cases
Eight more cases of COVID-19 have been identified at a Victoria care home where 34 people have now been infected with the disease and one resident has died.
The outbreak at Sunset Lodge was first detected on Friday when three staff members tested positive.
The disease has since spread rapidly through the home, forcing administration to cancel new admissions, transfers and social visits.
Island Health said Wednesday night that seven more residents and one staff member had tested positive.
In total, 14 staff and 20 residents have contracted the illness at the long-term care centre operated by the Salvation Army.
The health authority says most of the residents who tested positive have mild or no symptoms.
The movement of residents and staff within the Salvation Army-run centre has been limited during the outbreak.
Island Health says the latest positive results were identified after testing done on Tuesday. The health authority says the cases were likely transmitted prior to the outbreak being identified.
Sunset Lodge is located at 952 Arm St. in Vic West.
