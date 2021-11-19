COVID-19 outbreak at Young-Davidson Mine in Matachewan

The Timiskaming Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Young-Davidson mine located just outside of Matachewan.

In a news release, the health unit said a workplace outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link in the workplace within a 10-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the workplace.

"Timiskaming Health Unit has been working closely with mine management to ensure all necessary contact tracing and testing is being completed," the release said.

"The mine’s management team is taking all the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID-19."

The situation continues to be under investigation, and more information will be provided as needed. Anyone identified as a close contact of a positive case has been, or will be, contacted by public health.

“We are very concerned by the community spread that is currently throughout our entire district," Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting medical officer of health, said in the release.

"When community spread is at the high levels that we are seeing now, it is not surprising to have outbreaks … It is especially important at this time that everyone is vigilant about staying home when sick and following public health measures.”

Use extra care to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

- Monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 before going to work, school, meeting up with friends and family, or going anywhere in our communities.

- If you have any symptoms, even minor ones, stay home and complete the COVID-19 assessment tool to see if you should get tested, even if you are fully vaccinated.

- Wear a mask and practise physical distancing in indoor public spaces and indoor workplaces.

- When gathering indoors with people from outside your household who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or status is unknown, you should wear a face covering and physically distance.

- When gathering with a group of fully vaccinated individuals, you may consider removing your face covering if everyone is comfortable doing so.