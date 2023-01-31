COVID-19 outbreak causes temporary closure at Inpatient Unit at Clinton hospital

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 on the Inpatient Unit at its Clinton Public Hospital site.

According to a news release, the unit is now closed to admissions until further notice.

The HPHA said an outbreak refers to two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among patients or team members that could have been acquired in the hospital.

Family and caregiver presence on the unit has been restricted, with an exception for palliative patients at the end of life. The HPHA said care teams will regularly update families and caregivers and make them aware of opportunities.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Inpatient Unit at the Seaforth Community Hospital over the weekend.

On Friday, the HPHA announced the emergency room at the Seaforth Community Hospital will temporarily close overnight Sunday due to a “sudden health human resource shortage.”

“With COVID-19 still circulating in our communities we would like to remind everyone to layer up their protection to help prevent the spread,” said Erica Jensen, manager quality, patient safety & infection control in the news release. “This means keeping up-to-date with your vaccines/boosters, wearing a mask when in indoor public spaces, washing your hands often and staying home if you are feeling sick.”

A similar announcement was made Tuesday, again citing that sudden health human resource shortages related to COVID-19 will temporarily close the Emergency Department throughout the first week of February. According to a news release issued Jan. 31, the department will operate during the following times:

Feb. 1 - The Emergency Department will close at 5 p.m.

Feb. 2 - The Emergency Department will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 3 - The Emergency Department will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 4 - The Emergency Department will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 5 - The Emergency Department will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 6 – The Emergency Department will open at 7 a.m. and resume 24 hour daily service from that point.

It’s being reminded that anyone in need of immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1. Paramedics will remain available to the community and will re-route to the nearest available Emergency Department.