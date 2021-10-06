COVID-19 outbreak claims six lives at Sask. long term care home

A recent COVID-19 outbreak at a Saskatchewan care home grew to 41 cases and claimed six lives.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), one case was identified on Sept. 4 at Quill Plains Lodge in Watson, located roughly 40 kilometres southeast of Humboldt.

An outbreak was declared on Sept. 7 after testing and contact tracing identified other cases, the SHA said in an emailed statement.

"Outbreak protocols were implemented once the first case was identified. This included isolation requirements for the first case and close contacts," the SHA said in the statement.

The health authority notified family members and moved the home to "Level 3" restrictions, which only permit visitors for end-of-life reasons.

A total of 41 residents and staff members tested positive during the outbreak, the SHA said.

Six people died due to COVID-19 during the outbreak, according to the health authority.

At the start of the week, the facility moved to "Level 2" restrictions, which allow for a single, designated support person to visit a resident to provide in-person support for care or to meet quality-of-life needs.

As of Tuesday, there was one known active case at the facility, the SHA said.