COVID-19 outbreak closes French school in Azilda until Nov. 12

École Ste-Marie, a French-language school in Azilda, is closed until Nov. 12 because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a news release Tuesday, the French Catholic school board -- Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon – said the school was closed to ensure the health and safety of students and employees.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts declared an outbreak at the school Monday, and the school board altered the public Tuesday that the school was closed.

COVID-19 cases have been soaring in the city in recent days, with 51 cases added Monday and another 35 reported Tuesday.

"To support students in their learning, Kindergarten to Grade 8 students from École Ste-Marie will be able to pursue their learning at home in a virtual format until their return to the classroom," the release said.

"The distribution of technological tools is expected to take place in the coming days based on the needs of families, all the while respecting recommendations from Public Health Sudbury & Districts."

The school board said it expects students to return to class Nov. 15.

"If this return date should change, the CSC Nouvelon will inform parents of details," the release said.

"We also wish to inform families that the daycare located at École Ste-Marie will remain open for children from 0 to 3 years of age, but will not offer the before and after-school program."