COVID-19 outbreak closes Sudbury Jail as health unit reports 37 new cases

The Sudbury Jail is being closed for at least two weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak, as Sudbury's health unit reports 37 new cases on Monday.

In total, of the 36 cases are centred in Greater Sudbury and 10 are connected to an outbreak, Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported on its website.

A spokesperson with the Ministry of the Solicitor General said Monday about 145 inmates at the jail will be transferred to other facilities "that have capacity and ability to isolate these inmates under droplet precautions separately from the general population."

"Staff assigned to transfer inmates are following appropriate infection control protocols to prevent the risk of any further spread of infection," said Andrew Morrison in an email.

"The ministry does not publicly disclose details on inmate transfers for security reasons."

Closing the jail will allow facility staff to self-isolate and reduce the risk of transmission within the community, Morrison said. He didn't say how many inmates have tested positive, or whether any staff have also contracted the disease.

But inmates who have tested positive will be separated from others to prevent further spread.

"Inmates from the Sudbury Jail who are COVID-19 positive will be isolated from the rest of the inmate population under droplet precautions at the receiving facilities while they receive appropriate medical care," Morrison said.

"The ministry is working with the health unit to complete contact tracing of inmate cases."

--With notes from Alana Everson